Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.29, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAL was $61.29, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.27 and a 35.96% increase over the 52 week low of $45.08.

DAL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Southwest Airlines Company ( LUV ). DAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.7. Zacks Investment Research reports DAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.47%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DAL as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )
  • SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )
  • Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF ( GVIP )
  • U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )
  • John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF ( JHMI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 13.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DAL at 4.6%.

