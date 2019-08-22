Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $57.96, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 8.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.58% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.61 billion, up 5.53% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $46.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.13% and +5.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DAL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.21.

It is also worth noting that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.