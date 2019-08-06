Quantcast

Deloitte resigns as auditor to India's Dewan Housing Finance

By Reuters

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's debt-laden shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday said one of its auditors Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP had resigned.

In a letter to DHFL, Deloitte said it resigned in view of the matters stated in the shadow bank's financial statements for the year ended March 31, DHFL said in a statement.

