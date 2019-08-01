Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $57.69, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.52%.

DELL will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, down 19.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.30 billion, up 1.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $93.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.24% and +3.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DELL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DELL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, DELL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.