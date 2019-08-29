Dell (DELL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The PC market appears to be enjoying a modest recovery, growing 1.5% to 63 million units in the second quarter, according to recent data from Gartner. And that bodes well for PC manufactures such as Dell Technologies (DELL). But does that make Dell stock any more attractive?

The PC and data storage giant is set to release second quarter fiscal 2020 results after Thursday’s closing bell. The company, which has three key operating segments, is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of software and hardware revenue streams. That combination has driven consistent top line growth, namely its improved revenue in its Client Solutions Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group. Dell’s services revenue, which accounts for 21% of sales, is also growing impressively, prompting the raise to full-year guidance.

Dell is also seeing market share gains in its PC division. “Worldwide PC shipments growth was driven by demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market in the second quarter of 2019,” noted Gartner. Dell, which had a Q2 PC market share of 17%, trails only Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) and Lenovo (LNVGY). So with Dell stock trading at around $45, or $20 below the $66 consensus price target, the shares offers an attractive risk-reward trade.

On Thursday a top- and bottom-line beat, along with strong guidance, can affirm this belief.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the Round Rock, TX.-based company to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $23.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.43 per share on revenue of $23.12 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 7.4% year over year to $6.42 per share, while full-year revenue of $93.55 billion would rise 2.4% year over year.

The company’s strong position in the enterprise IT solutions market, combined with improved spending on infrastructure equipment is expected to support Dell’s growth during the quarter. Likewise, its ownership stake in VMware (WMW), which it has via its $67 billion acquisition of storage company EMC in 2015, is also a strong long-term catalyst. These trends were evident during its first quarter report.

Owing to strong demand for its servers and network devices, Dell beat on both the top and bottom lines. First quarter revenue increased 8% year over year to $24.01 billion, beating consensus of $23.46 billion. The revenue gains was driven by double-digit growth in servers and better-than-expected demand in VMware VMW. Dell also showed an expanding commercial client user base as revenue in its Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses its servers and network device business, came to $8.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Servers and networking revenue rose to $2.28 billion. The Client Solutions Group segment, which holds its desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, delivered Q1 revenue of $10.91 billion, topping Street estimates of $10.58 billion. The company is benefit from its dominant position in the enterprise IT solutions market. On Thursday the Street will want to see whether these growth trends, including the ongoing momentum at VMware, can continue.