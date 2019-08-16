Dell cleans house further with pivot on Pivotal

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Michael Dell is pivoting on Pivotal Software . Less than two years after Dell Technologies floated the offshoot, another listed company controlled by Dell, the $58 billionVMware , looks set to buy out Pivotal's minority owners at a $4 billion valuation. It looks like a sensible simplification of the empire's structure at a reasonable price.

It wasn't supposed to end this way. Pivotal's initial public offering in 2018 at $15 a share was intended to allow the maker of tools for cloud software to grow rapidly on its own steam. That hasn't happened, and the stock lost nearly half its value - enabling VMware to contemplate buying it at the same price it went public.

That said, there's some logic to VMware owning Pivotal. Both are developing software based on a standard that permits blocks of code to run on clusters of machines, whether owned by private firms or cloud giants like Amazon.com . Combining the two efforts might reduce needed investment. And VMware already owns about 16% of Pivotal, and its parent Dell holds nearly half. Only the outside investors would be paid a cash premium.

Dell's benefit is less clear. VMware is aiming to get its parent's stake in Pivotal in return for shares based on unaffected stock prices, suggesting no premium for Dell - though that company's stake in VMware would increase.

As with Dell's move to eradicate tracking stock tied to VMware last year, there could be gains from reduced complexity. That transaction was controversial, though, with some investors perceiving that the biggest beneficiary was Michael Dell himself. At least the Pivotal deal, if it happens, has the selling point that outside shareholders seem to be getting the largest immediate payoff.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Pivotal Software said in a filing dated Aug. 14 that a special committee of its board is in discussions with VMware over the latter's offer to acquire all of Pivotal's Class A shares at $15 each. That would value the maker of tools for cloud software at about $4 billion, although only outside shareholders owning about 35% of the company would be selling at the implied premium of 81% over the stock's closing price on Aug. 14.

- If such a transaction happens, VMware would also acquire all Pivotal Class B shares held by Dell Technologies directly, at an exchange ratio to be determined based on the unaffected market prices of the companies' shares, VMware said.

- Dell controls both VMware and Pivotal. The computer maker owns just over 80% of VMware, mostly in supervoting Class B stock. Dell owns just under 50% of Pivotal directly, while VMware owns another roughly 16%, both in supervoting Class B stock.

- Pivotal, acquired as part of Dell's acquisition of EMC in 2016, sold shares for $15 each in its initial public offering in April 2018.

VMwarestatement

Pivotal statement

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy