Quantcast

Dell beats profit estimates on higher desktop sales, shares surge

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street profit estimates on Thursday boosted by a higher demand for its cloud services and personal computers, sending its shares up 6% in extended trading.

The PC-maker returned to the stock market following a hiatus of six years in December last year after it bought back interest in software maker VMware , in which it currently holds an 81% stake.

This allowed Dell to come back without the rigors of an initial public offering after it won backing from shareholders, including Carl Icahn.

Dell posted net income of $4.51 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with loss of $461 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.15 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.47 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 2% to $23.37 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: DELL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar