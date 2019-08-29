Quantcast

Dell beats profit estimates on higher desktop sales; shares rise 9%

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher demand for desktops,as well as a focus on more profitable contracts within its server unit in China, sending the company's shares up 9% in extended trading.

The PC maker is seeing declining demand across industries in China amid an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war, but the company's focus on selective large deals in the Asian country helped it earn "higher-margin dollars" in a slow market.

That helped the company forecast full-year adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.95 to $7.40, above analysts' estimate of $6.42, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Our costs are going to go up and we will have to move price," Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Clarke said on a conference call with analysts.

Sales fell 7% in the company's servers business to $8.6 billion, but operating income rose 4% to $1.05 billion.

Dell said server orders outside China were up 1% in the second quarter and the company expects to gain market share in the current quarter in North America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The company reported a 6% jump in revenue in its client solutions business, which makes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, and branded peripherals. Operating income in the unit more than doubled to $982 million.

Dell is benefiting from an increase in sales of workstations to corporations and higher-end personal computers for gaming.

The company returned to the stock market following a hiatus of six years in December last year after it bought back interest in software maker VMware , in which it currently holds a majority stake.

Dell posted net income of $4.51 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with a loss of $461 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.15 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.47 per share.

Total revenue rose 2% to $23.37 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $23.24 billion.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DELL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar