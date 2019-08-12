Quantcast

Deliveroo to end operations in Germany, focus on other markets

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British food delivery service Deliveroo will cease operations in Germany on Friday and turn its attention to other markets, a spokesman for the Amazon-backed company said on Monday.

The withdrawal of Deliveroo - which says it has 1,100 riders in five cities and just under 100 employees in Germany - reduces competition for Dutch rival Takeaway.com , which last year agreed to buy larger competitor Delivery Hero's business in the German food delivery market.

Deliveroo's decision comes as Takeaway.com and British rival Just Eat have just finalised the terms of their deal to create a global food delivery company that will be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Deliveroo will shift its resources and investment towards boosting growth and expanding in markets around Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the spokesman said.

Deliveroo said "appropriate compensation and goodwill packages" would be available for riders, employees and restaurants.

