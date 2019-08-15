Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Delek US Holdings, Inc. ( DK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.86, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DK was $30.86, representing a -45.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.36 and a 4.57% increase over the 52 week low of $29.51.

DK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). DK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.41. Zacks Investment Research reports DK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product ( XOP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an decrease of -26.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DK at 3.65%.