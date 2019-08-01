Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. ( DKL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.66% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.21, the dividend yield is 10.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKL was $33.21, representing a -6.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.50 and a 22.93% increase over the 52 week low of $27.02.

DKL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). DKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports DKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.02%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

