Delek in talks to raise $300 mln ahead of Ithaca IPO

JERUSALEM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Israel'sDelek Group said on Monday it was in talks with a range of investors to raise up to $300 million ahead of a planned listing of its Ithaca Energy business.

Delek said it was negotiating with investment funds, trading companies and international financial institutions to make a capital investment against an allocation of shares in Ithaca.

In May, Delek moved closer to a listing of Ithaca when it bought out most of Chevron's British North Sea oil and gas fields for $2 billion.

Delek expects to complete the Chevron transaction in the fourth quarter. Ithaca has already received British regulatory approval to gain control of Chevron'sNorth sea oil and gas fields.