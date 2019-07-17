Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend ( DEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.96, the dividend yield is 11.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $9.96, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.51 and a 23.27% increase over the 52 week low of $8.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.