Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend ( DEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that DEX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 11.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $9.71, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.36 and a 20.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.