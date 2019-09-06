Degenerative disease biotech Frequency Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Frequency Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for degenerative diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Woburn, MA-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FREQ. Frequency Therapeutics filed confidentially on July 19, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
