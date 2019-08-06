Defense Stock Roundup: US-North Korea Conflict, Q2 Earnings Beat at LDOS & AJRD

The U.S. Aerospace and Defense industry's Q2 earnings performance in the past week has been impressive. However, disagreements between North Korea and the United States over the past few days might have proved detrimental. Notably, major indices like the S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense (Industry) and the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index have lost 4.4% in the trailing five trading sessions.

Among the past week's highlights, quarterly results from a number of Aerospace-Defense majors namely Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS , Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD , L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX , Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR , Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW , Triumph Group, Inc. TGI and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII remained a key area of investors' interest.

Recap of Past Week's Important Stories

1. Leidos Holdings ' second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The bottom line also increased 3.6% from $1.12 registered a year ago. Total revenues of $2,728 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% and improved 7.9% year over year.





Over the past five trading sessions, the defense biggies put up a dismal show. General Dynamics lost the most with 6.9% decline in share price followed by Textron.

The industry's performance has been mixed over the last six months. While Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman gained, Textron and Boeing lost significantly.

The following table shows the price movement of major defense players over the last five trading days and during the last six months.



Company Last Week Last 6 Months LMT -1.81% 19.69% BA -2.69% -19.29% GD -6.88% 2.64% RTN -5.02% 2.37% NOC -3.55% 23.11% TXT -6.44% -14.21% LLL 0.00% 6.48%

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>