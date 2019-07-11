Quantcast

Defence forces on scene after chemical incident at New Zealand's Blis Technologies site

By Reuters

July 12 (Reuters) - Blis Technologies Ltd , a New Zealand-based biotechnology company, said on Friday there was a chemical incident at its South Dunedin site with emergency services on the scene.

Police cordoned off several streets, and in a statement said Fire and Emergency and the New Zealand Defence Force were responding to the incident.

Blis said staff noticed the deterioration of a container holding a substance used in basic research, and contacted emergency services on ways to handle and dispose of the chemical.

The cordons may be in place until mid-morning, a police statement added.





