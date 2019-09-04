Defence firm Saab taps deputy CEO Johansson for top job

Reuters





STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sweden'sSaab , maker of the Gripen fighter jet, on Wednesday appointed Deputy CEO Micael Johansson as chief executive.

Johansson, who joined Saab in 1985, has been deputy chief executive since 2017 and will step into his new role on Oct. 23, the company said in a statement.

He replaces long-time CEO Hakan Buskhe who is due to leave the company in February after announcing his decision to step down last month.

Buskhe is seen as a potential candidate to take the helm at Ericsson when the telecom equipment maker's current CEO Borje Ekholm steps down. Business daily Dagens Industri has reported that Buskhe has been lined up for the post.