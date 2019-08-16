Deere cuts full-year earnings forecast after profits miss estimates

Reuters





CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Deere & Co.'s third-quarter earnings on Friday missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by the U.S.-China trade war that has dented the demand for farm equipment, forcing the company to revise down its full-year profit and sales growth forecasts.

Sales at its agriculture & turf segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenues, declined 6% year-on-year to $5.95 billion in the quarter. Overall, equipment sales were down 3%.

"Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases," said Chief Executive Officer Samuel Allen.

The company now expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60% of its overall business.