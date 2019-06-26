Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Deere & Company ( DE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $166.31, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $166.31, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.99 and a 29.61% increase over the 52 week low of $128.32.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.26. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.13%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF ( HAP )

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund ( VEGI )

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( FTAG )

First Trust VL Dividend ( FVD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 8.56% over the last 100 days. HAP has the highest percent weighting of DE at 8.62%.