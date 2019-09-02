Decline in Polish factory activity slows in Aug

Reuters





WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in Polish manufacturing continued in August, albeit at a less rapid pace, with slower declines in output, new orders and employment.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index for manufacturing rose to 48.8 from 47.4 in July, remaining below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a reading of 47.6.

The August figure marked a three-month high, although backlogs continued to drop sharply and firms remained the least confident regarding the 12-month outlook for several years.

"The outlook for Poland's manufacturers is predictably uncertain, with expectations for output over the next year remaining among the weakest since the series began in 2012."

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: