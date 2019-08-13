Quantcast

Deciphera Pharma's late-stage stomach cancer study meets main goal

By Reuters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its late-stage study met the main goal of progression-free survival in patients with a form of stomach cancer.

The study tested the treatment, ripretinib, in 129 patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

