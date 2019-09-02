Dechra ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit

Shutterstock photo





Sept 2 (Reuters) - British veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it changed the ownership of all UK marketing authorisations to a new unit in the Netherlands, as it prepares for a potential hard Brexit.

The company said it shifted all the analytical testing methods for products made at its site in Skipton, England, to a new lab in Zagreb, Croatia.

