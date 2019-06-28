Quantcast

Death toll rises to 43 at Glencore mine in Congo after collapse; more expected

By Reuters

KINSHASA, June 28 (Reuters) - The number of artisanal miners killed by a landslide at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore in southeast Congo rose to 43 on Friday and could climb further as the search for missing workers continues, local officials said.

Thursday's accident occurred in the KOV open-pit mine at the Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) concession near Democratic Republic of Congo's southern border with Zambia, in which Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining has a 75% stake.

The original death toll was estimated at 36 but rose through Thursday evening and into Friday as more bodies were uncovered, the officials said.

Officials said the miners were working on the site illegally and had no approval or permits, a common occurrence in south Congo and Africa generally. Old-fashioned and unregulated methods, which can compromise safety, cost dozens of lives a year in Congo alone.

A union official representing KCC employees, said a crack in part of the pit had been noticed on Wednesday. He said KCC had put up red warning signs, but the diggers had ignored them.

Glencore in a statement on Thursday confirmed 19 fatalities and said it was assisting search and rescue operations by local authorities.





