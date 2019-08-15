Death toll from Tanzania fuel tanker blast climbs to 85, official says

Shutterstock photo





DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from a weekend fuel tanker explosion in eastern Tanzania rose to 85 on Thursday, a regional official said.

The tanker burst into flames on Saturday as crowds gathered to siphon petrol from the vehicle in Morogoro, about 125 miles (200 km) west of the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. Government officials initially reported at least 60 deaths.

"The official death toll now stands at 85 ... there are 17 accident victims with burn injuries admitted here at the regional hospital who are in stable condition," Morogoro regional commissioner Stephen Kebwe told Reuters by phone.

Officials said some relatives had to use DNA tests to identify bodies burned beyond recognition.

On Sunday the prime minister called for an official inquiry into the response of government agencies to the disaster.