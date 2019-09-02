De La Rue names Kevin Loosemore chairman designate

Shutterstock photo





Sept 2 (Reuters) - Banknote and passport printer De La Rue on Monday named software firm Micro Focus'Kevin Loosemore as chairman designate and said he will replace Philip Rogerson, who will retire after more than seven years in the role on Oct. 1.

Rogerson's retirement follows the departure of De La Rue's chief executive officer, who agreed to step down in May after the company warned of a profit downturn this year.

Loosemore's appointment comes as De La Rue faces disruptions after Britain's Serious Fraud Office opened a criminal investigation in July over "suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan.

Loosemore is currently chairman of Micro Focus. He was on the board of Morse Plc , chief operating officer of Cable & Wireless Plc and has held senior positions in Motorola and IBM .

London-listed De La Rue has designed about a third of the world's banknotes in circulation and is the world's largest commercial printer of passports.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)