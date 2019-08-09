DDS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.07, changing hands as low as $63.35 per share. Dillard's Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.96 per share, with $94.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.16.
