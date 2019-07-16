DDS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.18, changing hands as high as $68.00 per share. Dillard's Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.96 per share, with $94.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.42.
