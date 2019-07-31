DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

DCP Midstream LP ( DCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that DCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.52, the dividend yield is 10.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCP was $29.52, representing a -36.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.67 and a 22.08% increase over the 52 week low of $24.18.

DCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). DCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports DCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.51%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 1.1% over the last 100 days.