DCP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/1/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.78, payable on 8/14/19. As a percentage of DCP's recent stock price of $29.30, this dividend works out to approximately 2.66%, so look for shares of DCP Midstream LP to trade 2.66% lower - all else being equal - when DCP shares open for trading on 8/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.1808 per share, with $46.67 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.34.

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

