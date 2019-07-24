DCI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.08, changing hands as high as $50.33 per share. Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.27 per share, with $59.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.31.
