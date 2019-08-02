DBX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.28, changing hands as low as $22.79 per share. Dropbox Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DBX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $34.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.01.
