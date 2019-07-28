DBS Q2 profit jumps 17 pct, powered by record net interest income

Reuters





By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd beat market estimates with a 17% increase in second-quarter profit as rising interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong pushed the biggest Southeast Asian lender's net interest income to a record high.

DBS, the first Singaporean bank to kick off the sector's results, maintained its mid-single-digit percent loan growth forecast for the full year.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement that the bank had reported a record half-year performance "despite heightened economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions."

The results "reflected the strengths of an entrenched broad-based franchise that is well placed to nimbly navigate market volatility," he added.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ending June, versus S$1.37 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

The bank, in which Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings owns nearly 30%, said it saw sustained business momentum from loan and fee income growth, led by wealth management. Total income advanced 16% to S$3.7 billion and net interest income rose 9% to a record high of S$2.43 billion.

Loans grew 5% in constant-currency terms and net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, improved six basis points to 1.91%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank report results on Friday.

($1 = 1.3690 Singapore dollars)