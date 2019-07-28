Quantcast

DBS Q2 profit jumps 17 pct, powered by record net interest income

By Reuters

Reuters


By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd beat market estimates with a 17% increase in second-quarter profit as rising interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong pushed the biggest Southeast Asian lender's net interest income to a record high.

DBS, the first Singaporean bank to kick off the sector's results, maintained its mid-single-digit percent loan growth forecast for the full year.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement that the bank had reported a record half-year performance "despite heightened economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions."

The results "reflected the strengths of an entrenched broad-based franchise that is well placed to nimbly navigate market volatility," he added.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ending June, versus S$1.37 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

The bank, in which Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings owns nearly 30%, said it saw sustained business momentum from loan and fee income growth, led by wealth management. Total income advanced 16% to S$3.7 billion and net interest income rose 9% to a record high of S$2.43 billion.

Loans grew 5% in constant-currency terms and net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, improved six basis points to 1.91%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank report results on Friday.

($1 = 1.3690 Singapore dollars)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Banking and Loans , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar