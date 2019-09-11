Quantcast

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 Earnings Top, Stock Down on View Cut

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues marginally missed the same. This marked the company's second straight quarter of revenue miss. Furthermore, Dave & Buster's lowered its guidance for the fiscal year.

Following the quarterly results and bleak view for fiscal 2019, the stock declined 14.2% in after-hours trading on Sep 10.

Adjusted earnings in the first quarter came in at 90 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents and increased 7.1% year over year. Results were aided by revenue and unit growth.

Let's delve deeper into numbers.

Detailed Revenue Discussion

Quarterly revenues of $344.6 million in the quarter under review marginally missed the consensus mark of $345 million. However, the top line rose 8% from the prior-year quarter number. The upside was primarily driven by consistent unit growth and robust Amusements and Other revenues as well as Food and Beverage revenues.

Food and Beverage revenues (40% of total revenues in the fiscal second quarter) increased 5.9% year over year to $137.9 million, and Amusement and Other revenues (60%) rose 9.4% to $206.7 million.

Meanwhile, overall comps decreased 1.8% in the fiscal second quarter, comparing favorably with a 2.4% decline in the year-ago quarter. This decrease can be attributed to a 2% decrease in walk-in sales, which overshadowed a 0.1% increase in special events sales. Moreover, comps at Amusements & Other decreased 0.8%, the same declined 3.2% at Food & Beverage.

Non-comparable store revenues in the reported quarter increased 62.3% from the year-ago quarter to $77.2 million.

Operating Highlights

In the second quarter, operating margin contracted roughly 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 13.4%.

Net income totaled $32.4 million, up from $33.8 million registered in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% to $86 million compared with $82.4 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps year over year to 25%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave &amp; Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet

As of Aug 4, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.3 million compared with $21.6 million as of Feb 3, 2019.

Long-term debt summed $552.1 million at the end of the reported quarter, up from $378.5 million at the end of Feb 3, 2019.

During the fiscal second quarter, the company repurchased roughly 3.4 million shares for $137 million.

On Apr 2, 2019, the company's board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $200-million stock, under the existing share repurchase program, through the end of fiscal 2020.

Furthermore, management paid a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share in the quarter under review.

Store Development

Dave & Buster's launched three stores during the fiscal second quarter in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Natick, Massachusetts (west of Boston); and Gaithersburg, Maryland (northwest of Washington, D.C.). In fiscal 2019, management expects to open 15-16 stores in new locations, with 12% unit growth.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Dave & Buster's trimmed its fiscal 2019 guidance. The company expects total revenues of $1.338-$1.359 billion compared with $1.365-$1.390 billion projected earlier. Comps are anticipated to be in the range of -3.5% to -2% compared with prior guided range of down 1.5% to up 0.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $272-$282 million, down from $274-$284 million anticipated earlier.

In an effort to drive near and long-term value, the company is focusing on five priorities -revival of existing stores, building guest engagement, cost management, investment in highest-return new locations, and share repurchases and dividend payments.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Dave & Buster's has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other stocks, which warrant a look in the same space, include Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY , YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK . Chuy's Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas YUM! Brands and Shake Shack carry a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chuy's Holdings, YUM! Brands and Shake Shack have an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 17.5%, 12.3% and 22.5%, respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SHAK , CHUY , PLAY , YUM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?