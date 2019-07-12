Data analytics provider Health Catalyst sets terms for $129 million IPO

Health Catalyst, which provides a data analytics platform and services to healthcare organizations, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.
The Salt Lake City, UT-based company plans to raise $129 million by offering 6 million shares at a price range of $20 to $23. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Health Catalyst would command a fully diluted market value of $826 million.
Health Catalyst was founded in 2008 and booked $127 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAT. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 22, 2019.
