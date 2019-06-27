Quantcast

Data analytics provider Health Catalyst files for an estimated $200 million IPO

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

Health Catalyst, which provides a data analytics platform and services to healthcare organizations, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to an estimated $200 million in an initial public offering.

The Salt Lake City, UT-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $127 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAT. Health Catalyst filed confidentially on April 10, 2019. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Data analytics provider Health Catalyst files for an estimated $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , IPOs


More from Renaissance Capital

Subscribe





Renaissance Capital
Contributor:

Renaissance Capital

IPOs












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar