Data analytics provider Health Catalyst files for an estimated $200 million IPO

Health Catalyst, which provides a data analytics platform and services to healthcare organizations, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to an estimated $200 million in an initial public offering.
The Salt Lake City, UT-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $127 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAT. Health Catalyst filed confidentially on April 10, 2019. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
