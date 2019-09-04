Dassault Aviation keeps 2019 targets as profits rise

Reuters





PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - France'sDassault Aviation maintained its 2019 targets for plane deliveries and higher net sales on Wednesday, as it posted a rise in profits for the first half of the year.

The maker of Rafale warplanes and Falcon business jets said its adjusted operating income for the first six months of the year stood at 250 million euros ($278.6 million), up from 111 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income rose 54% to 286 million euros. Net sales rose to 3.06 billion euros, up from 1.71 billion euros a year ago.

But the company saw a spike of 19 additional orders in July and August, which was enough to bring the book-to-bill ratio, or ratio of orders to deliveries, above 1 for the first eight months. The forward-looking ratio measures the strength of new business in the pipeline compared to existing production.

Markets nonetheless remain dogged by uncertainties over the outcome of a U.S.-China trade war and Britain's exit from the European Union, Trappier told a news conference.

Economically sensitive demand for business jets is holding up in the United States, but slipping in Europe, especially in the south, while growing quickly in Asia outside China, he said.

The company took in 2.9 billion euros of new orders in the first half, up from 2.8 billion a year earlier as a major French defence maintenance contract offset lower demand for Falcon jets and lower export orders for the Rafale fighter.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)