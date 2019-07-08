Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $123.64, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $123.64, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.33 and a 29.02% increase over the 52 week low of $95.83.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.7. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.77%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF ( ACT )

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF ( PEJ )

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ( ONEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACT with an increase of 7.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRI at 5.31%.