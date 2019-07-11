Quantcast

Danish cannabis firm quarantines more products from CannTrust

By Reuters

COPENHAGEN, July 11 (Reuters) - Danish cannabis firm StenoCare said on Thursday it would quarantine more batches of cannabis oil from its partner CannTrust which has sold products from what Canada's federal health regulator called unlicensed facilities.

StenoCare said it would now quarantine five batches of the oil, up from just one yesterday.

"The most likely consequence from this new situation is that there will be a temporary shortage of medical cannabis products to the Danish market," StenoCare said in a statement.

Denmark has legalised the medicinal use of cannabis for a trial period and is also one of the few European nations to legalise local production. Recreational use is still prohibited even though Copenhagen's Christiania district is famous for cannabis-selling booths which are rarely targeted by the authorities.

StenoCare could not say how much of the cannabis oil in question had reached consumers but said all products had been tested and met required health standards.





