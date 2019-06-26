Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Danaher Corporation ( DHR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.2, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $142.2, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.57 and a 50.33% increase over the 52 week low of $94.59.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.53%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Water ETF ( PIO )

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO )

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI )

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF ( CGW )

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF ( CWS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 11.91% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8.45%.