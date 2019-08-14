Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Dana Incorporated ( DAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.51, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAN was $13.51, representing a -36.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.17 and a 6.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

DAN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). DAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports DAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.48%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DAN as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an decrease of -6.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DAN at 0.82%.