Dan Loeb could give Ray-Bans a better look

By Lisa Jucca

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

MILAN, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - EssilorLuxottica is getting looked at with a fresh set of eyes. Pushy U.S. investor Dan Loeb has begun building a stake in the $63 billion maker of Ray-Bans, Varilux progressive lenses and other eyewear, according to Reuters. The Franco-Italian company is embarking on another big deal despite the lack of a chief executive and messy corporate governance. A new lens on things could help.

Their squabble irked investors, including Fidelity, Legal & General and Baillie Gifford, who were promised up to 600 million euros in annual savings and additional revenue from the combination of the two companies. To quell a brewing revolt, the two top men declared a truce in May. They followed it up with a plan to buy retailer Grand Vision for $9 billion. EssilorLuxottica shares have since rebounded some 30%.

Governance issues are not resolved, however. The board remains evenly split between members from the Italian and French camps, with no obvious way to break deadlocks. Plans to hire a CEO have also stalled. Del Vecchio, who masterminded the Grand Vision deal, even said a few weeks ago that the new acquisition proves there is no real need to fill the role at EssilorLuxottica.

Loeb's motives are unknown. EssilorLuxottica's stock has been on a tear of late. Grand Vision's majority owner backs the deal. He also missed an opportunity to influence a shareholders meeting in May, when an effort to add independent directors was narrowly defeated.

The 16 directors are not up for a vote again until 2021, but Loeb could theoretically renew the push to add outsiders. He might have a CEO candidate in mind. And even after the recent surge in market value, the enlarged company is only worth about the same as it was when it started trading last October. It's hardly surprising that EssilorLuxottica caught an activist's eye.

