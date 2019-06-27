Daily Dividend Report: WOR, DIS, DD, LMT, HPQ

Worthington Industries ( WOR ) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 27, 2019, to shareholders of record Sept. 13, 2019.
The Walt Disney Company ( DIS
) Board of Directors announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2019.
DuPont's board of directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding common stock of the company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 13, 2019, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 31, 2019.
The Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT
) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2019 dividend of $2.20 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 27, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 3, 2019.
The HP board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend, the fourth in HP's fiscal year 2019, is payable on October 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019.
