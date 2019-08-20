Daily Dividend Report: WM, TROW, O, GPC, WHR

Waste Management ( WM ) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5125 per share payable September 20, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2019.
T. Rowe Price Group ( TROW
) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share payable September 27, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019.
Realty Income ( O
) has declared the 590th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2265 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.718 per share, is payable on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 30, 2019.
Genuine Parts Company ( GPC
) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy-six and one-quarter cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record September 6, 2019.
Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
