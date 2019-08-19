Westlake Chemical ( WLK ) declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share, an increase of 5 percent from the $0.2500 per share in the second quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on September 11, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2019.
Avnet's Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019.
Lowe's Companies ( LOW
) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents per share, payable November 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2019.
The Est-e Lauder Companies ( EL
) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.43 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
SS&C Technologies Holdings ( SSNC
) announced that consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. This is payable on September 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC