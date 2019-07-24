Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.51 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on Aug. 9, 2019, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. The third-quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.06 per share, or 13 percent, from the prior quarter.
Amphenol approved a 9% increase in the Company's dividend. The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.23 to $0.25 per share to be paid on October 9, 2019 to holders of record of the Company's Class A common stock as of September 17, 2019.
Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS
), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on October 1, 2019, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on September 13, 2019. The dividend represents an increase of approximately 17 percent from the prior quarterly rate of $0.60 per share, and results in an annualized dividend rate of $2.80, compared with the prior annualized rate of $2.40.
The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM
) announced that the Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.85 to $0.88 per common share, an increase of four percent. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 16, 2019.
UGI Corporation ( UGI
) has declared an increase of its dividend from $0.30 to $0.325 per share of the company's common stock. This is the second of two dividend increases announced in conjunction with the AmeriGas merger transaction. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI