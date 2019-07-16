Unum Group ( UNM ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on August 16, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 29, 2019.
Southern Company announced a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2019.
Baxter International ( BAX
) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019.
Public Service Enterprise Group ( PEG
) declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2019. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019.
Omnicom Group ( OMC
) declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2019 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNM, SO, BAX, PEG, OMC