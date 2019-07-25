Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.
ONEOK ( OKE
) increased ONEOK's quarterly dividend 2.5 cents per share to 89 cents per share. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.56 per share. The dividend is payable Aug. 14, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 6, 2019.
Synchrony Financial ( SYF
) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on August 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2019.
The Hershey Company ( HSY
) announced quarterly dividends of $0.773 on the Common Stock and $0.702 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of about 7%, or $0.051 and $0.046 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared on July 22, 2019, and are payable September 16, 2019, to stockholders of record August 23, 2019.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 23, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA