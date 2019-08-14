Daily Dividend Report: STI, UNH, COST, DLR, HAL

SunTrust Banks ( STI ) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per common share, an increase of 12 percent. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
) at its regularly scheduled meeting, authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.08 per share, to be paid on September 24, 2019, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on September 16, 2019.
Costco Wholesale ( COST
) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 65 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.08 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2019.
Halliburton Company ( HAL
) has declared a 2019 third quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.
