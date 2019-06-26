S&P Global ( SPGI ) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.57 is payable on September 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2019. The annualized dividend rate is $2.28 per share.
General Mills declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable August 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2019.
McCormick & Company ( MKC
) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share on its common stocks payable July 22, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2019.
Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX
) declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 1, 2019 to holders of record as of July 15, 2019 for its common stock.
SYNNEX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 26, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SPGI, GIS, MKC, FCX, SNX